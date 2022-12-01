Kanye West tells Alex Jones 'I like Hitler' during interview

'Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler'

Rapper Kanye West on Thursday praised Hitler and “the good things” about the Nazi leader during an interview alongside Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

West – who was dropped by leading companies such as Adidas and Balenciaga following a spate of antisemitic rants – repeatedly commended Hitler during his appearance on the InfoWars fake news show.

Despite Jones saying he doesn’t believe West to be a Nazi, the disgraced star responded by insisting he was an admirer of the German leader who oversaw the genocide of some six million Jews.

“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonized,” Jones told West.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” replied West. “I love everyone, and the Jewish people are not going to tell me ‘You can love us and you can love what we are doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we are pushing with the pornography’ – but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person never did anything good, and I am done with that.”

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1598367209998454809 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Jone told the rapper that he had a “Hitler fetish” and as the show cut to a commercial break, West admitted, “I like Hitler.”

During the interview, West also brought out a net and a bottle of Yoohoo chocolate milk, seemingly mocking Israel’s Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu. It came a day after the Israeli politician said former U.S. president Donald Trump’s meeting with West and Fuentes was a “mistake.”

“President Trump’s decision to dine with this person I think is wrong and misplaced… I think he made a mistake. I hope it’s not repeated,” he told American journalist Bari Weiss.