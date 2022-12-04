No bones: TikTok sensation Noodle the pug passes away

Beloved social media icon Noodle the pug passed away after months of prophetic decrees

After rising to fame by deciding a person's fate for the day, viral TikTok sensation Noodle the pug passed away on Saturday at the age of 14.

Noodle's owner, Jonathan Graziano, confirmed his passing in a video, calling it a day he "always knew" was coming "but never thought would arrive."

"He lived 14 and 1/2 years, which is about as long as you hope a dog can, and he made millions of people happy. What a run! Thank you for loving him. Thank you for embracing us."

The pug initially went viral in 2021, with Graziano posting videos of him sitting the elderly dog upright, asking whether he "had bones" for the day.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1495778524568903682 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Should Noodle stay upright? That was a "bones day" - a day to go out and accomplish anything you set your mind to! However, if the dog flopped on his side, falling into his plush dog bed - that was a "no bones day," a day of rest and self-care.

People seemed to resonate with the idea of kindness towards oneself, especially during the height of the Covid pandemic. Videos of the dog and his decrees involving bones garnered millions of views, earning Graziano 4.5 million followers on TikTok and nearly 100 million likes in total.

After the sudden popularity, Noodle (and Graziano) subsequently appeared on television shows. Then, in the fall of 2022, Graziano released his book: "Noodle and the No Bones Day," an instant number-one New York Times bestseller.

Following the announcement of Noodle's passing, many took to social media to mourn the sometimes boneless dog, including the popular "WeRateDogs" Twitter account known for, you guessed it, rating dogs.

The account bestowed upon the pug a 15 out of 10, a fitting rating for the beloved, prophetic Noodle.