'The baguette is still the best symbol of French food culture'

The long, crusty loaf of bread called the baguette that is a delicious staple of French life was awarded special protective status by UNESCO.

Its designation places it in a culinary pantheon alongside other regional foods and delicacies from around the world.

Bringing the unique type of bread into the i24NEWS studio in Jaffa Port, Yoan Smadja, CEO of Maison Kayser Israel, called the baguette a "kind of universal, iconic product... every day we mix the dough and bake the dough like we did in France for the last three centuries."

Smadja said that the heritage status was not necessarily about protecting the product, but about keeping the integrity of how you put it together: "The specific flour, the specific artisanal way of doing it."

The flour is the secret to making a good baguette along with the long fermentation, Yoni Alvo, head baker at Maison Kayser Israel, told i24NEWS.

"The baguette is still the best symbol of French food culture," Smadja said.

Historically, the long, stick-like bread became more popular in France in the 18th century and the name baguette began to be used in the 20th century with the first documented appearance in 1920. Some say that Napoleon Bonaparte created the French baguette.