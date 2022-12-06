Analysis: ‘Twitter Files’ not a smoking gun, but they are significant

Some dismiss the exposé as a 'nothing-burger,' lacking any real-world influence - but that is blatantly false

Elon Musk's 'Twitter Files' are far more significant than they have been given credit.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk retweeted to his 120 million followers a string of posts called 'The Twitter Files' – billed as an exposé of the vast censorship machine the social media platform became under the leadership of former CEO Jack Dorsey. The actual content was a series of cliff notes by independent journalist Matt Taibbi based on thousands of internal emails from Twitter that Musk passed to him for analysis.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1598824834334687236 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A brief summary of the content is as follows:

Twitter staff routinely took orders from political parties on what topics to censor, including banning individuals at the behest of campaigns with little oversight. Requests for content and account deletion were routinely granted.

The system was based on which parties had sympathetic contacts at Twitter. An analysis of campaign donations from Twitter staff showed that those donations were skewed 99.74 percent in favor of Democrats – making the censorship engine virtually one-sided, in practice if not on paper.

The social media giant took guidance from federal bureaucracies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Hunter Biden exposé

Most cited by Taibbi was Twitter's total blackout of the 2020 Hunter Biden laptop exposé published by the New York Post. It was termed Russian disinformation by government sources, but every independent analysis by media and forensics firms confirmed the laptop and emails were real. Taibbi noted that there were no emails showing that federal law enforcement directly demanded a takedown of the story – but Twitter insiders still cited them as influences.

Since ‘The Twitter Files’ was posted – the first in a series promised by Taibbi – reactions have been predictable from the political right: Vindication of years of claims of political suppression online. Reactions from more left-wing and even many mainstream outlets, though, were to dismiss the story as a 'nothing-burger,' lacking any real-world impact.

Except that is blatantly false.

Twitter influence

The influence of social media on elections has been the subject of many high-profile congressional hearings over the past decade.

In 2019, psychologist and Google researcher Dr. Robert Epstein testified in front of the U.S. Senate that the algorithms and censorship tools that big tech had on their side could swing as many as ten million votes in a national-level election. In practical terms, polling by the Media Research Center around the 2020 U.S. presidential election found a full 16 percent of Biden voters wouldn't have voted for him had they known about the New York Post story.

These are significant margins, and given that one party had near total control of the contact and removal system at Twitter, represents strong ideological control over information.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1598831212310601728 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Another common argument has been that Twitter is a private company, and thus free speech does not apply. There are several glaring holes in this argument.

In the United States alone, the question of DHS and FBI involvement in the censorship machine could represent legally actionable first amendment violations on both the press and users who were suppressed.

While Taibbi did not show any emails showing censorship orders from the federal government, internal documents showed that the FBI warned the platform that the Hunter Biden story was likely disinformation, and Twitter's team took independent action based on those warnings. Government influence may be a step below a direct order, but it will be in the courts to decide whether or not this represents a "chilling effect" on free speech.

Question of ethics

Legalities aside, alongside October leaks showing that the DHS also had a special censorship portal with Twitter and Facebook, there are serious ethical questions about government bureaucracies suppressing relevant news in the national interest.

As for the other half of the “private companies” argument, activists demanding free speech are not appealing to the U.S. constitution, but to a philosophical principle – that free speech represents the free exchange of political ideas, even on a private platform. That political parties and campaigns were given seemingly free rein to turn a platform often billed as the 'digital public square' into their own press agencies is yet another ethical, if not legal, concern.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1599775281597714433 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Finally, other arguments have been that digital censorship provokes a 'Streisand effect,' the idea that attempting to hide information online just makes more people aware of it due to the ensuing scandal. While there is some truth to this over the long term, election cycles are fast-paced, and most social media research shows first impressions are the most important.

Findings by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Hebrew University show that the first perception of general approval of a post on social media would boost final virality by 25 percent - a very significant reach for a controversial topic.

It's true that Taibbi's ‘Twitter Files’ didn’t amount to a smoking gun or signed invoices that Twitter was officially the propaganda engine for the Democratic party, which Republicans have for years accused the other side of being. But they did show a politically lopsided censorship regime – one that very clearly has the power to change the direction of electoral politics.