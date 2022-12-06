First season of Israeli series won the International Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series

The Israeli television series "Tehran" received a nomination on Tuesday at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards, given annually by the Broadcast Film Critics Association for the best cinematographic achievements, in Los Angeles, the United States.

"Tehran," created by Moshe Zonder, Maor Cohen, and Dana Eden, was nominated in the category of best foreign series. Among the other eight nominees in the category were Netflix's "1899" and "Burgen," HBO's "The Genius Company," and "Pachinko" on Apple TV+.

Apple TV The Israeli series 'Tehran'

During the ceremony, prizes were awarded in both the television category and the cinema category.

On Tuesday night, only the television category nominees were announced, with comedy series "Abbott Elementary" receiving six nominations and drama series "Trust Sol" receiving five nominations. Next Wednesday, the nominations in the cinema category will be revealed.

In November last year, the first season of the series "Tehran" won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. In the second season, which aired in May on Kan and Apple TV+, American actress Glenn Close joined the cast.

First broadcast in Israel in June 2021 and then on Apple TV last September, "Tehran" tells the story of a young Israeli intelligence agent on a secret mission for Israel's army in the Iranian capital. Critically acclaimed both inside and outside Israel, the series stars Niv Sultan as Tamar, the young Mossad agent, alongside actors Navid Negahban, Menashe Noy, and Shaun Toub.