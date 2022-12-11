Go, West! Kanye’s Israeli fans cope with his latest controversy

'I don’t know if I should keep listening to him or stop in an act of protest'

Kanye West, one of the most successful musicians in pop music, who has sold over 35 million albums, is now in the news mainly for his scandals.

In recent weeks he’s been at the center of several, mostly to do with his controversial social media posts and comments against Jews, and his connection with racist figures. His Jewish fans in Israel find themselves in a dilemma.

"I am torn" said 26-year old Ronki, a fan from Tel Aviv. "I don’t know if I should keep listening to him or stop in an act of protest."

She said she stopped wearing her Adidas Yeezy shoes, a line which was designed by West. "I think that what he said is almost unforgivable. His provocation hurts people's lives."

Hadar Zeidman, who owns two shoe stores in Rishon Letziyon, south of Tel Aviv, said he’s followed West since 2013. He stocks around 50 pairs of Yeezy shoes and other West's products. But when asked whether he’ll attend a West concert if the opportunity arises, he’s unequivocal.

"He'll have to undergo a long process, to apologize for what he said and take responsibility…. I think that they should turn off his microphone for the sake of the Jewish people and for his sake. The damaged that he caused, with the rise of antisemitism, is unbearable."

Or from Tel Aviv thinks differently: "I was hurt on a personal level, not because of what he said but because of kids who admire him and may be incited by his words. But it's clear that he’s not mentally stable and we can't take his words seriously. He needs treatment and we can't judge someone in his condition.”

The Tel Aviv resident said he was at a West concert in Israel in 2015, and has considered himself a fan for 20 years. In 2020, West launched an informal presidential campaign, which raised some doubts about his mental stability.

"At first the campaign was interesting," said Zeidman. "He talked with Joe Rogan about the fact that minorities in the U.S. who are religious but also believe in liberal values don’t have representation. But then came the rally when he talked about the time he 'almost killed his baby' and I saw that this position sparked something in him that he couldn’t handle."

West’s wife at the time, Kim Kardashian, posted a statement on her Instagram account where she revealed he suffers from bipolar disorder. In 2021 the couple separated. The situation worsened in 2022 when West posted a series of controversial tweets including a swastika inside a Star of David. He was later suspended from Twitter but the scandals continued.

He recently dined with former U.S. president Donald Trump and white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. Zeidman says that he believes that people like Fuentes are taking advantage of West's instability and "flame his mania."

Is this the end of the road for West’s Jewish fans? Not necessarily.

"I'll always admire him for his great talent" said Ronki. "His songs accompanied me throughout entire periods in my life and it’s impossible to ignore him now."

“I can still separate the music from its creator" said Zeidman.

Or agreed. "You can still hear him on Israeli radio,” he noted.