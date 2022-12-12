Fortnite all night? Gaming addiction causes epic lawsuit

Three parents say that their children are addicted to Fortnite and are ignoring eating, showering and sleeping

If your child is spending more time playing video games than eating, showering or sleeping, you may now have grounds for a lawsuit.

A Canadian Supreme Court judge has approved a class-action lawsuit against Epic Games, the American video game company that produced battle royal sensation Fortnite. In July, three parents told Justice Sylvain Lussier that their children were addicted to the free-to-play game, ignoring basic needs as a result.

In the suit, the parents noted the World Health Organization's recognition of video game addiction as a mental health disorder. According to the WHO, gaming disorder is characterized by impaired control over gaming, giving priority to the activity to the extent that it takes precedence over other interests.

One of the children referred to in the lawsuit played over 7,700 hours of Fortnite in less than two years. For reference, there are 8,760 hours in a calendar year.

An attorney for the parents compared Epic Games to a tobacco producer, a comparison that Lussier echoed: "The harmful effect of tobacco was not recognized or admitted overnight."

The court, however, didn't agree with the parent's claim that Epic Games deliberately made Fortnite addictive.

Epic Games allegedly responded in a statement obtained by BCC, saying that it had "industry-leading parental controls that empower parents to supervise their child's digital experience."

"Parents can receive playtime reports that track the amount of time their child plays each week, and require parental permission before purchases are made," the company said. "We plan to fight this in court. We believe the evidence will show that this case is meritless."