Adam Sandler to receive Mark Twain Award for American Humor

The actor often highlights his Jewish origin in his films and comedy shows

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday that American comedian and actor Adam Sandler will be honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at a ceremony to be held next March.

This award is given annually to individuals "who have impacted American society by uplifting and informing with an uncompromising point of view."

Adam Sandler, 56, began his acting career on The Cosby Show and was part of the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL) for five years, before starring in a slew of hit comedy movies in the 1990s and at the beginning of the 2000's.

Brooklyn-born Adam Sandler often highlights his Jewish origin, as in Don't Mess With the Zohan, in his rendition of The Chanukah Song, at the origin of an SNL sketch in which he quotes dozens of Jewish celebrities. Or his comedy Eight Crazy Nights (Eight crazy nights), which takes place during the Hanukkah period. Sandler, his wife and their two teenage daughters are set to star in a bat mitzvah-themed movie for Netflix soon.

Dave Chappelle, who recently faced controversy after devoting part of his SNL monologue to Kanye West's antisemitic comments and saying Jews run Hollywood, was awarded the Mark Twain Prize in 2019.