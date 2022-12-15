Gloves off as Prince Harry, Meghan take aim at Royal Family in Netflix series

Harry accuses his family of 'institutional gaslighting,' claims they were 'happy to lie to protect my brother but never willing to tell the truth to protect us'

Prince Harry looked set to turn his fire on his brother William on Thursday, as Netflix airs the final episodes of the docuseries about the disgruntled royal and his wife Meghan.

One trailer for the last three installments of "Harry & Meghan" – released last week – already escalated the row between the brothers, who are reportedly now no longer on speaking terms.

In an apparent reference to Buckingham Palace, Harry accused his family of "institutional gaslighting" and claimed they were "happy to lie to protect my brother but were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Another trailer saw Meghan's lawyer, Jenny Afia, alleging a briefing war against the couple by the palace "to suit other people's agendas.”

Meghan's friend Lucy Fraser added: "Meg became this scapegoat for the palace And so they would feed stories on her whether they were true or not to avoid other less favorable stories being printed."

Afia said the "barrage of negative articles" about the breakdown of Meghan's relationship with her father was "the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her."

Harry and Meghan sensationally quit royal life in early 2020 and moved to North America, from where they have launched a series of broadsides about the royal family. In the first three episodes released last Thursday, the couple – also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – criticized the royal family for "unconscious" racial bias.

They accused the palace of failing to protect Meghan and Harry's mother Diana against tabloid excesses. Most of their criticisms were directed at the media.

But direct mention of William in the latest trailer confirmed suspicions that the more pointed criticisms may have been saved for last.