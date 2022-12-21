'I hate her on a cellular level': British broadcaster's Meghan Markle column shocks country

Jeremy Clarkson says in the column that he hates Markle more than he hates a serial killer who murdered at least 12 young girls

The second part of Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" debuted on December 15, following Prince Harry and Megan Markle as they traverse life in the royal family before eventually moving to the United States. It quickly became the streaming platform's highest-viewed documentary ever, but not all viewers were happy.

Host of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" Jeremy Clarkson wrote a column for the British tabloid The Sun, published the day after the second part aired, where he rants about his absolute hate for the Duchess of Sussex.

"At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her," Clarkson, 62, wrote in an apparent reference to popular HBO show Game of Thrones.

AP Photo/Matt Dunham TV host Jeremy Clarkson gestures as he takes his place in the stands before the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

He continued that "everyone" in his age group thinks the same way. His diatribe then goes on: "But what makes me despair is that younger people, especially girls, think she's pretty cool. They think she was a prisoner of Buckingham Palace, forced to talk about nothing but embroidery and kittens."

Clarkson said in the column that he hates Markle differently than he hates Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West, a serial killer who murdered at least 12 young girls. He hates Markle more. He hates her "on a cellular level."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1604188219444281348 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to the Independent Press Standards Organisation, Clarkson's piece became the most complained about article ever, receiving 17,500 complaints as of Tuesday morning. There were only 14,355 complaints in all of 2021.

On Monday, the tabloid removed the article from its website at Clarkson's request, instead replacing it with a screenshot of his response to the backlash.

"Oh dear," Clarkson tweeted. "I've rather put my foot in it."