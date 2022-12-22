Israel's Best International Film Oscar entry doesn't make shortlist

'Cinema Sabaya' won Best Picture in Israel's Ophir Awards, colloquially known as the Israeli Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories on Tuesday, and Israel's entry for Best International Film failed to make the cut.

Israel submitted the 2021 drama film "Cinema Sabaya," which features an all-female cast, telling the story of a group of Arab and Jewish women who attend a video workshop and document their lives. As the students share footage from their home lives with others, their beliefs and preconceptions are challenged.

"Cinema Sabaya" won Best Picture in Israel's Ophir Awards, colloquially known as the Israeli Oscars or the Israeli Academy Awards. The winner of Best Picture usually becomes Israel's submission for the U.S. Oscars. The film also won Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Costume Design and Best Casting in the September 2022 awards.

The film also won other accolades, such as the Micki Moore Award at the Toronto Jewish Film Festival and the Camera Of David for the Best Feature Film at the Warsaw Jewish Film Festival.

Jordanian Oscar entry "Farha" also failed to make the shortlist. The historical drama showcases a 14-year-old Palestinian girl's experience during the Nakba ("catastrophe" in Arabic, meaning to Palestinians the creation of the State of Israel), which faced criticism from Israeli citizens and politicians. Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman criticized Netflix for streaming the production and Culture Minister Chili Tropper called a screening by an Israeli theatre "a disgrace."

"Joyland," however, did make the cut, marking the first time Pakistan has been on the category's shortlist. Other films that made it was Argentina's “Argentina, 1985,” Denmark's “Holy Spider” and South Korea's “Decision to Leave."