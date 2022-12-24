Israeli actress Gal Gadot to return in upcoming 'Fast & Furious' film

Hollywood star to reprise her role as Gisele Yashar, which helped launch her career, in 'Fast X,' which will be released in May 2023

Gal Gadot is set to make a comeback to the "Fast & Furious" film franchise after a nearly decade-long hiatus.

The Israeli actress will reprise her role as Gisele Yashar in "Fast X," which will be released in May 2023, news site Direct Entertainment reported Thursday. The character was present in the fourth, fifth and sixth installments of the franchise.

This role helped launch the acting career of Gadot, who has since achieved international star status by playing "Wonder Woman" in a series of films from Warner Bros.' DC Studios since 2017. She has also topped the bill in more recent movies like "Red Notice" and "Death on the Nile."

Frazer Harrison (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File) "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot

Yashar was killed in the sixth episode of "Fast & Furious" and audiences are waiting to see how the writers plan to raise her from the ashes.

While Warner Bros. announced the imminent filming of the third installment of "Wonder Woman" with Gadot, the studio finally announced earlier this month that it was shelving the project as part of an overhaul of its approach to filming the DC Comics universe, according to information reported by Variety and Deadline.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, who took over DC Studios from Warner Bros., disagreed with the vision submitted by director Patty Jenkins, who was behind the camera for the first two films.

Gadot's future within the DC Comics franchise remains uncertain. Deadline suggested that Jenkins "could very well submit another version of the character" that would receive studio approval, while Variety reported that "there's still every chance Gadot could come back into the DC fold in one way or another."