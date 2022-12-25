Billions of people are celebrating Christmas on Sunday, December 25, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ

From war-torn Ukraine to the Biden White House to Bethlehem where Jesus was born, billions of people around the world are celebrating Christmas on Sunday, December 25.

In Finland, it is the most wonderful time of the year with a special holiday moment as Santa boards his sleigh in the Arctic Circle in the Nordic country's far north Lapland region. Santa delivers a message of peace and brings presents to good little children around the world.

Moving to the United States where a heartfelt event took place this holiday season -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited the Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Friday for a very special book reading of "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats for a group of pediatric patients.

Biden wished the parents to be strong, while saying it's going to be okay.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik First Lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads 'The Snowy Day' by Ezra Jack Keats at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., United States, December 23, 2022.

There wasn't a shortage of positive messages around the world including at the Vatican, where the Pope led a mass for Christmas Eve in St. Peter's Basilica, and asked people to remember those suffering from war and poverty, while also apparently referencing the war in Ukraine and other conflicts, saying that the level of greed and hunger for power was such that some wanted to "consume even their neighbors."

Barış Seçkin Christmas Mass held at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City, Vatican, on December 24, 2022.

Speaking of Ukraine… Orthodox Christians attended Christmas service in the capital Kyiv. While Ukrainians traditionally celebrate Orthodox Christmas on the 7th of January, this year many Ukrainians chose to distance themselves from Eastern Orthodox tradition and join the West in celebrations, amid Russia's invasion of the country.

AP Photo/Andrii Marienko A chaplain blesses a soldier to mark Christmas at Ukraine's National Guard position close to the Russian border near Kharkiv, Ukraine, December 24, 2022.

Christmas is in full swing in Bethlehem.

This comes as Jerusalem's Latin Patriarch made an appearance in the city, which is the traditional birthplace of Jesus, to lead Christmas celebrations and deliver a message of peace in the Middle East.

But Christmas festivities didn't stop there… the Latin patriarch also entered the Church of Nativity, to lead a midnight mass service for Christmas.

Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90 A Christmas morning Mass at the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 25, 2022.

Staying in the region with a festive event in the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai's Global Village is celebrating the holiday -- where visitors caught a glimpse of huge Christmas trees, lights, decorations, and performers dressed in cheerful costumes -- showing that when it comes to Christmas there's no end to celebrations around the world.