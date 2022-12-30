Vivienne Westwood, punk queen turned fashion lady, dies aged 81

London's Victoria and Albert Museum described Westwood as a 'true revolutionary and rebellious force in fashion'

Doyenne of British design Vivienne Westwood, who melded music and fashion together to help define punk and brought rebellious politics to the catwalk, died on Thursday aged 81, her family said.

Westwood made provocation itself into an art form -- from the leather bondage gear she popularized in the 1970s to the time she went without underwear to Buckingham Palace to receive her damehood from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better," her fashion label's Twitter account said.

In a statement quoted by the PA news agency, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: "We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling."

Leading tributes, London's Victoria and Albert Museum described Westwood as a "true revolutionary and rebellious force in fashion," while Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said she had been a "towering figure."

"Her punk style rewrote the rule book in the 1970s and (she) was widely admired for how she stayed true to her own values ​​throughout her life," she wrote on Twitter.

Westwood was born in Tintwistle in Derbyshire, England in 1941 and her family moved to London in 1957. She attended art school for one year there. She taught herself fashion and how to make clothes.

She met future Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren in the 1960s (the band formed in 1975). Westwood opened a shop with McLaren, her first husband, in the 1970s which became a mecca for London's punk scene. The Sex Pistols wore McLaren and Westwood's designs.

From royalty to Hollywood stars, she designed clothes for many famous people. Her clothes were featured in the 2008 film adaptation of the television series "Sex and the City."

Westwood is survived by Kronthaler, her second husband, and two sons.