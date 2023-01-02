Marvel movie star Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

'We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident'

American actor Jeremy Renner, famous for his role as superhero Hawkeye in Marvel movies, was hospitalized following a snow plowing accident, U.S. media reported on Sunday.

According to Renner’s representative, he was in serious but stable condition.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," the unnamed representative was quoted as saying, adding that Renner’s family was with him.

The source didn’t specify where the incident took place, but The Hollywood Reporter learned that Renner owns property near Reno, Nevada, which was hit by recent winter storms. The actor has recently posted on social media about severe weather conditions in the area around Lake Tahoe, which borders Nevada and is a popular skiing destination.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602420285201911825 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The 51-year-old actor has two Oscars nominations for his roles in war thriller "The Hurt Locker" and crime drama "The Town." Marvel fans know Renner as Clint Barton or Hawkeye from the Avengers franchise.