Tarantino's Israeli wife Daniella Pick makes a splash on the Golden Globes red carpet

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick walked the red carpet together at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night.

The Israeli singer made a remarkable entrance there. Daniella Pick, who seems accustomed to the spotlight since marrying the Hollywood director in November 2018, won a shower of compliments on her dress, designed by Israeli designer Lee Grebenau.

The pair were even interviewed for the Jewish Journal, with Tarantino being asked about life in Israel. "How do you find life in Tel Aviv?" asked the interviewer. "It's a lot of fun," Tarantino replied. “What is your favorite restaurant in Tel Aviv?” continued the journalist, the director immediately turning to his wife, who answered in his place by saying: “my kitchen." Tarantino immediately confirming with "yes exactly."

Tarantino, who presented Steven Spielberg with the Best Drama Picture award at the end of the ceremony, and Pick were also spotted chatting with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie during breaks.

Tarantino and Pick have two children together, a boy born in 2020 and a girl born in 2022, both in Israel at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.