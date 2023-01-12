Rock legend Jeff Beck dies at age 78

'His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss'

Jeff Beck, the influential guitarist who rose to rock and roll stardom with the 1960s supergroup the Yardbirds and later enjoyed a prolific solo career, has died, his official website said Wednesday. He was 78 years old.

A guitar virtuoso and innovator who was also one of the world's great rhythm and blues interpreters, Beck died "peacefully" after being stricken by illness.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday," a statement on the English-born musician's website said. "His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Beck's death quickly reverberated around the music world, with tributes pouring in from rock icons like Ozzy Osbourne, with whom Beck once collaborated, and Kiss lead singer Gene Simmons, who called Beck's passing "heartbreaking."

"No one played guitar like Jeff," Simmons posted on Twitter. "Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1613298022594777089 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player - there will never be another Jeff Beck," Tony Iommi, guitarist for Black Sabbath, wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1613307681078394880 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Mick Jagger hailed Beck - an eight-time Grammy winner twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - as "one of the greatest guitar players in the world."

"He was quiet as moccasined feet, yet mercurial, innovative, impossible to categorize," wrote punk-poet laureate Patti Smith. "One of the masters of my generation. A guitarist in the highest sense."