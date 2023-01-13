Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Elvis Presley's only child found 'unresponsive' at Los Angeles home

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of the late Elvis Presley, died on Thursday at age 54, according to a statement made by her family.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time," the family said in a statement.

Priscilla Presley, who was married to the late king of rock and roll for six years, said several hours earlier that her daughter was hospitalized after cardiac arrest.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.," she said.

Presley reportedly had been found "unresponsive" by a housekeeper. Paramedics arrived on Thursday morning at Presley's home in Los Angeles, California, after receiving an emergency call. They over from her ex-husband Danny Keough, who also lives at the home, in administering CPR and transferred her to a nearby hospital.

Presley was seen two days earlier in the Golden Globes, where actor Austin Butler on Best Actor in a drama playing her father in the Baz Luhrmann film "Elvis."