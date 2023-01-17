Madonna announces ‘Celebration’ world tour showcasing all-time hits

The star will play gigs across Canada and the United States between July and October, before starting the European leg

“Come and join the party” – said Madonna in a Tuesday social media post announcing her world tour that will feature the Queen of Pop’s four decades of greatest hits.

The tour will span four decades of the 64-year-old artist’s greatest hits, starting July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. She will play for crowds across North America until October before starting her European leg – including in Paris, Berlin, and Barcelona – and ending in Amsterdam on December 1.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1615354369569918976 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Madonna’s announcement on Instagram came after weeks of speculation that she was planning something big to celebrate her career since the release of her self-titled debut album, which included hits like “Holiday,” “Lucky Star,” and “Borderline.”

The American pop star is one of the biggest-selling artists of all time and the best-selling female artist in the world, holding numerous records in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. In 2022, she became the first woman to chart in the U.S. Billboard Top 10 in every decade since the 1980s.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1615349129902784512 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, and was described in her induction as “the record-setting, line-crossing, sexually-flaunting, ever-evolving Material Girl.”

General sale for the ‘Celebration’ tour begins Friday, January 20.