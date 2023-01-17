Betty White remembered for love of animals on her birthday

Betty White was known for her love of animals to the point where, in 2006, White was honored as Los Angeles' 'Ambassador to the Animals' for her lifelong work

Beloved American actress Betty White would've turned 101 on Tuesday, and lovers of "Golden Girls" - among many other of her iconic roles - are remembering the star.

White was known for her love of animals to the point where, in 2006, White was honored as Los Angeles' "Ambassador to the Animals" for her lifelong work. So, to honor her memory, many humane societies across the globe are calling for donations, so one can remember White in the way she would've loved most.

Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Actress Betty White accepts Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, United States.

"Today we would like to honour Betty White on her 101st birthday," tweeted the Humane Society of KW & Stratford Perth in Ontario, Canada. "One of her greatest legacies was helping animals. Thank you, Betty White, not only for being funny and wise but for everything that you did for the animals."

PAWS Chicago also honored White with an adoption event for older pets - those in their "golden" years, a loving reference to White's most famous role, "Golden Girls." Fees are being reduced as low as $101 for dogs, a touching tribute to the actress.

"Thank you for being a friend!" said the People for Animal Wellbeing, referencing the theme song to White's show that won numerous Emmys during its run. "Donate in memory of Betty White and help make her legacy last."

White also served as a judge at the 2011 American Humane Hero Dog Awards ceremony and donated nearly $100,000 to a specific zoo in the month of April 2008 alone. But beyond her love for animals, White was also a champion for racial equality and LGBTQ rights during her life, a strong advocate for everyone.