Jewish actress Marisa Abela to play Amy Winehouse in upcoming biopic

Actress Marisa Abela will play pop icon Amy Winehouse in an upcoming biopic about the singer's life, UK-based outlet Jewish Chronicle reported Thursday.

Winehouse, who released two albums before her untimely death at her London house in July 2011, was of Jewish heritage. She became a breakout artist worldwide with her expressive contralto voice, her headline grabbing behavior and her jazz-infused music, including the smash hits Rehab and Back to Black.

Abela, 26, is an up-and-coming British actress born to a Jewish mother and a Lebanese-Maltese father. Her other upcoming roles include the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie, to be released later this year.

The biopic, entitled Back to Black in reference to one of Winehouse's biggest hits, will be directed by Fifty Shades of Gray director Sam Taylor-Johnson, who was a close friend of the singer. "What we want is for someone to portray Amy for who she was, the funny, brilliant, charming, horrible person that she was," Mitch Winehouse, the late singer's father, told the Jewish Chronicle.

Winehouse's tragic passing of a substance overdose at age 27 prompted comparisons to other musicians' deaths at the same age, collectively dubbed the 27 Club, including giants such as guitar god Jimi Hendrix, The Doors lead singer Jim Morrison, Nirvana's iconic frontman Kurt Cobain, Rolling Stones multi-instrumentalist Brian Jones and singer-songwriter Janis Joplin.