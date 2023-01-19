UNESCO training authorities to prevent trafficking of looted Ukrainian art

UNESCO says more than 230 cultural sites have been damaged or destroyed in Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday started training authorities from countries along Ukraine’s western borders to prevent the trafficking of looted cultural objects from the war-torn country amid Russia’s invasion.

Partnered with Poland’s Culture Ministry, UNESCO held three days of workshops in Warsaw this week for law enforcement and judiciary officials from Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Moldova, as well as Ukrainian representatives, AP News reported.

The goal is for these officials to have the skills to identify and prevent any treasured art looted in Ukraine from crossing their borders.

According to UNESCO’s director of culture and emergencies, Krista Pikkat, more than 230 cultural sites have been damaged or destroyed in Ukraine since Russia launched what it calls its “special military operation” in February 2022. She assured that the UN cultural team was working to document lost objects, among them treasures from museums and archaeological sites.

Another priority for the agency is making sure that the public is aware that stolen Ukrainian treasures could end up on art markets across Europe, so that buyers are more careful about what they acquire.

Poland, Pikkat continued, is a strong partner of UNESCO in protecting cultural heritage in situations of conflict because it learned many lessons from its own experiences.

During World War II, Poland suffered mass looting of its cultural heritage when it was invaded and occupied by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union. Today, it is still working to recover stolen paintings, books, and other cultural artifacts – among 500,000 that were looted at the time, according to Polish officials.