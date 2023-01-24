Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' leads nominations

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12

Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams on Tuesday announced the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, with the multiverse action epic "Everything Everywhere All At Once" getting the most nominations with 11.

Other top contenders for Best Picture included "All Quiet On The Western Front," "Avatar: The Way Of Water," “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick," "Triangle Of Sadness," and "Women Talking."

"Everything Everywhere All at Once," which was released March 11, 2022, is an action comedy starring Michelle Yeoh as a launderette owner who battles evil by connecting with different versions of herself in parallel universes. The film is up for Best Picture, Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Costume Design, Editing, Original Song, Original Score, and Original Screenplay, as well as nods for Yeoh and her supporting co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan.

"The Fabelmans" received seven nominations - a semi-autobiographical story loosely based on director Steven Spielberg's adolescence and first years as a filmmaker, told through an original story of the fictional Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker, who explores how the power of films can help him see the truth about his dysfunctional family and those around him.

The presentation took place at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater and was streamed live on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in California and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who had taken this role in 2017 and 2018.