Tom Hanks nominated for Razzie Awards recognizing Hollywood's worst

Actor is nominated for Worst Actor, Worst Supporting Actor and Worst On-Screen Couple

While the nominations for the Oscars were unveiled on Tuesday, those for the Razzie Awards, a sort of “anti-Oscars," were announced the day before as tradition dictates.

Along with the film "Blonde" inspired by the life of Marilyn Monroe, which leads the race with no less than eight nominations, the surprise comes from the nomination of Tom Hanks in three categories.

We find the American actor in the categories "worst actor" for his role as Gepetto in the remake of "Pinocchio," "worst supporting role" and "worst screen couple" for "Elvis." According to the organizers of the Razzies, he notably delivered "the most widely derided performance of the year 2022".

Hanks' multiple nominations for the Razzies are unusual enough to point out. The actor, hailed as one of the best of his generation, is indeed more accustomed to being among the Oscar nominees for his performances. Nominated eight times to date for the Oscar for best actor or best supporting role, he even achieved the feat of winning the best actor statuette two years in a row for the films "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump" in 1994 and 1995.

The "Golden Raspberry Awards" nicknamed "Razzies," were born in 1981 from the idea of ​​former film students and Hollywood professionals to reward the worst performances in Hollywood. Their name comes from the raspberry-shaped trophy placed on a reel of Super 8 film that the winners receive.