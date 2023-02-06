Salman Rushdie publishes a new novel six months after stabbing attack

‘Victory City’ will be released in the United States on Tuesday

Indian-American-British writer Salman Rushdie is releasing a new novel titled Victory City, six months after being stabbed in the United States.

The book tells an "epic tale of a woman" in the 14th century in what is now part of India, which will create the city of Bisnaga, literally Victory City, according to the publisher. The novel, completed before his assault, is one of the most anticipated books of the year.

Salman Rushdie will not promote his 15th novel, as his health is still fragile, even if his recovery is progressing," said his agent. On August 12, Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old American of Lebanese origin, attacked the writer with a knife, just before he spoke at a conference in New York State. The attack, which nearly cost him his life, resulted in Rushdie losing his sight in one eye. The assassination attempt shocked the Western world but was hailed by many Islamist extremists, particularly in Iran and Pakistan.

Last December Salman Rushdie resumed public speaking via Twitter, with most of his posts being dedicated to reviews of his new novel.

Salman Rushdie rose to fame in 1981 with The Midnight Children, which won him the Booker Prize in the UK. He then became known outside literary circles in 1988, after the publication of The Satanic Verses, which earned him a fatwa from Iranian spiritual leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Victory City will be released on Tuesday in the United States, Thursday in the United Kingdom and in September in France.