Britain returns trove of Angkor crown jewels to Cambodia

Dozens of pieces of Angkorian crown jewelry stolen from Cambodia – many never seen by the public – were recently returned to the southeast Asian nation after resurfacing in London.

The trove includes crowns, necklaces, amulets, and other treasures from the Angkor period, which ran from the ninth to 14th centuries AD when the Khmer empire was a dominant force in southeast Asia.

Cambodia’s Culture Minister Phoeurng Sackona said officials in the country received 77 pieces from the family of British antiquities dealer Douglas Latchford, who died in 2020 while awaiting trial in the United States for art trafficking. His family reached an agreement with Cambodia the same year to return the stolen antiques.

The collection, which arrived discreetly in Cambodia last week, features “gold and other precious metal pieces from the pre-Angkorian and Angkorian period,” the Cambodian Culture Ministry said.

As Cambodia was ravaged by civil wars and genocide by the Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s, thousands of antiques were looted and sold through dealers in Thailand and Hong Kong to wealthy buyers and museums in Europe and the U.S.

In recent years, U.S. prosecutors have been pushing to return many of the works. In 2021, Cambodia received five lost stone and bronze artifacts from the Latchford family, and last year, the U.S. returned to Cambodia 30 looted antiquities, including bronze and stone statues of Buddhist and Hindu deities that were carved more than 1,000 years ago.

Sackona appealed to individuals and museums around the world to return stolen artifacts to the country to contribute to the "reconciliation and healing of Cambodians who went through decades of civil war.”