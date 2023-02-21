Helen Mirren says playing Golda Meir like starring as British Queen

'Golda' premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Monday

British award-winning actress Helen Mirren said on Tuesday that playing Israel’s only female prime minister Golda Meir was like starring as a British Queen.

“Golda” premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Monday. The movie tells a story of Meir’s leadership during the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Mirren appeared unrecognizable as the Israeli prime minister who was also undergoing cancer treatment at the time.

"In a weird way, it was a bit like playing Elizabeth II of England, in the sense of - not because she had that regality or anything - but her utter commitment to her country," said the actress, who won an Oscar and a BAFTA award for playing Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 movie "The Queen."

"It's not a biopic, it's not her whole life, it's just a little section where she's most challenged," added Mirren.

Israeli Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv said he wanted to portray Meir’s grief over Israel's losses in the war.

"As an Israeli, I grew up with this knowledge that Golda is a complicated character," said Nattiv.

He also backed casting Mirren for the role and not a Jewish actress. "For me, other than the fact that I adore Helen ... I just found her very authentic,” the director said.