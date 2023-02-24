Ukraine issues Banksy postage stamp marking one year of war

'It's a very cool gesture for the world to understand Ukraine, that we remain in the spotlight'

Ukraine on Friday issued a postage stamp bearing a mural by British street artist Banksy which depicts a boy defeating a grown man in judo, marking the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The painting was drawn by Banksy on a demolished wall in the town of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv, where many buildings were reduced to rubble by Russian shelling during the early stages of the war. It drew inspiration from Russian President Vladimir Putin, known to be a blackbelt in judo, and portrays a young judoka representing Ukraine knocking down a grown man.

A number of Banksy drawings appeared in Ukraine at the end of 2022. Added to the lower left part of the new stamp was the phrase, “Get lost, Putin.”

AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko A woman takes a picture of artwork made by Banksy on a building destroyed by fighting in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine.

Residents of the capital city flocked to buy the new stamps from the main post office on Kyiv's central square, the Maidan. Svetlana, among the crowds waiting in lines, was keen to get her hands on one “because I support the Ukrainian armed forces” and “the stamp is printed at a historic moment” – exactly one year since Russia launched its assault on Ukraine.

Also buying the initial issue was Maxime, who said she was delighted to see a “first stamp from one of Bankey’s works.”

"It's a very cool gesture for the world to understand Ukraine, that we remain in the spotlight," the 26-year-old told AFP.