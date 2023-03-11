English
Gal Gadot graces Paris Fashion Week, dressed in Dior

i24NEWS

FILE - Israeli actress Gal Gadot arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, California.
Evan Agostini / Invision via AP 2020 ©FILE - Israeli actress Gal Gadot arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, California.

Other highlights of this year's catwalk events included a Boston Dynamics robot dog undressing a woman model

Israel's favorite wonder woman, actress Gal Gadot, was in attendance at Paris' famous fashion week, taking in all that Dior had to display on the cat walk. 

Sitting front row at the glitzy event - which is usually not her natural environment - the star modelled a Dior dress of her own, and thanked the fashion line for the outfit.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1630986661998854158

The Paris Fashion Week is held twice a year, showcasing outfits for the summer and spring at the first event, and those for winter and the fall during the second. 

Other highlights of this year's event were lots more dresses, Jared Leto wearing too much makeup, and a Boston Dynamics robot dog undressing a woman model. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1631757967765716993

Eye catching cat walk cameos are all part of the fare in Paris, with last year's event attended by a model on horseback. 

