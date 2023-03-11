Gal Gadot graces Paris Fashion Week, dressed in Dior

Other highlights of this year's catwalk events included a Boston Dynamics robot dog undressing a woman model

Israel's favorite wonder woman, actress Gal Gadot, was in attendance at Paris' famous fashion week, taking in all that Dior had to display on the cat walk.

Sitting front row at the glitzy event - which is usually not her natural environment - the star modelled a Dior dress of her own, and thanked the fashion line for the outfit.

The Paris Fashion Week is held twice a year, showcasing outfits for the summer and spring at the first event, and those for winter and the fall during the second.

Other highlights of this year's event were lots more dresses, Jared Leto wearing too much makeup, and a Boston Dynamics robot dog undressing a woman model.

Eye catching cat walk cameos are all part of the fare in Paris, with last year's event attended by a model on horseback.