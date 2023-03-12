‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’: Oscars favorite with 11 nominations

'It was very bold and unique, but not a traditional movie... it could be further down the ballot for a lot of people'

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the main favorite of this year’s Academy Awards that will be held Sunday evening with 11 nominations.

The sci-fi comedy about a Chinese immigrant laundromat owner battling a supervillain in multiple universes is an unusual frontrunner for best picture, experts note.

"It was very bold and unique, but not a traditional movie... it could be further down the ballot for a lot of people," one of the Oscars voters who asked not to be identified told AFP.

Nevertheless, the movie has dominated most awards ceremonies this year with its leading star Michelle Yeoh winning the Golden Globes’ Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award and eyeing a victory in Oscars' best actress category against another strong contender Cate Blanchett.

"I think that Michelle Yeoh will probably win," said the Oscars voter. "Cate Blanchett has already won twice... some people vote with that in the back of their mind."

If she wins, Yeoh will become the first Asian woman to receive the award in this category. Her Asian co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu and Hong Chau, starring in Darren Aronofski’s drama “The Whale'', also earned a record number of nominations in the major acting categories. The fourth nomination went to Daniel Kwan, who directed “Everything Everywhere All At Once” along with his co-director Daniel Scheinert.

Key Huy Quan has so far won every best supporting actor prize at major movie awards. The race for the best leading actor award is predicted to be much more unpredictable with Austin Butler nominated for “Elvis”, Brendan Fraser for “The Whale” and Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

After last year’s “The Slap” scandal when the ceremony’s host Chris Rock was hit by Will Smith on stage for making a joke about his wife, organizers have brought back popular comedian and TV host Jimmy Kimmel. He will host the ceremony for the third time.