‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ sweeps awards at Oscars

Surreal sci-fi comedy “Everything Everywhere All At Once” won seven prizes at the Oscars on Sunday night, making history with its star, Michelle Yeoh, becoming the first ever Asian woman to win best actress.

"Thank you to the Academy, this is history in the making," said Yeoh after accepting her award.

"Ladies, don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime," added the 60-year-old Malaysian actress, whose career began with martial arts films in Hong Kong.

The movie about a Chinese immigrant laundromat owner fighting with a supervillain in different dimensions was also named best picture of the year, an unorthodox choice for the Academy but an anticipated one by the public as this instant hit has grossed $100 million at the global box office. The film also received prizes for best director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known collectively as the Daniels), best original screenplay, both best supporting actor (Vietnam-born Ke Huy Quan) and actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and best editing.

Another impressive achievement came for the 1990s action star Brendan Fraser who took home the award for best actor after playing an obese teached in Darren Afonorsky’s drama “The Whale.” Fraser, who starred in hits like “The Mummy” disappeared from the public eye for years battling depression and financial problems.

In his emotional speech, the actor thanked Afonorsky for “throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship 'The Whale.'”

"I started in this business 30 years ago, and things - they didn't come easily to me," he told the audience.

Second place with four golden statuettes took Netflix’s German-language hit about World War I “All Quiet on the Western Front.” It won prizes for best international feature, best cinematography, best original score and best production design. However, it lost best adapted screenplay to "Women Talking," and best sound to "Top Gun: Maverick."

A documentary about imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny - "Navalny" - won for best documentary, while Guillermo del Toro's “Pinocchio" was named best animated film, and "Avatar: The Way of Water" was awarded for best visual effects.

The ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Kilmmel and featured music appearances by Lady Gaga and Rihanna. Lenny Kravitz performed the annual "In Memoriam" segment.