Lance Reddick, star of 'The Wire' and 'John Wick,' dies at 60

'He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with... We will miss him dearly,'

The American actor Lance Reddick, known among other things for his role as the mostly straight shooting police officer Cedric Daniels in HBO's "The Wire," died Friday at the age of 60.

Having starred in action series John Wick alongside Keanu Reeves, the actor was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, in the Studio City district. His death was reported to have occurred from "natural" causes.

Mat Hayward (Getty/AFP/File) (From L) Lance Reddick, voice of Commander Zavala in 'Destiny', Pete Parsons, COO of Bungie, and actor Joe Manganiello attend the 'Destiny' game's launch in Seattle, Washington, on September 8, 2014

He was also known for playing detective Johnny Basil in Oz (1997-2003), Matthew Abaddon in Lost (2004-2010) and Albert Wesker in the Netflix series Resident Evil (2022).

Tributes have been paid in his memory by colleagues and friends, including The Wire co-stars Wendell Pierce and Isiah Whitlock Jr., and series creator David Simon; as well as his John Wick co-stars Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with," a statement from Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski to Variety magazine stated. "Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1636838079213498368 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Fans of Reddick's performance in the online computer game Destiny 2 paid there own unique tribute to his character Commander Zavala. Gathering en masse in the Tower where Reddick's character can be found, many hugged, saluted or sat in silence around the online avatar who was a central part of their gaming experience for a decade.