Kanye West switches up rhetoric: ‘I like Jewish people again’

Disgraced rapper Kanye West, whose access to his social media accounts was blocked after rampant antisemitic tirades last year, on Saturday surprised Instagram users with a post declaring that he “likes Jewish people again.”

It was the first Instagram post that West shared with his 18 million followers since the restoration of his account, after being banned for several months.

He posted an image of the poster of the movie “21 Jump Street,” starring Jonah Hill – a Jew – and Channing Tatum, accompanied with the caption: “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again.”

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people,” he continued. “No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

Last October, West blamed “Jewish Zionists” for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson, whose father is of Jewish descent. “It was the Jewish Zionists who started this life,” he said at the time. "They're telling this Christian woman with four black kids to get this message out in the media."

The 45-year-old, who says he suffers from bipolar disorder, stepped up the controversy in December when he publicly praised Hitler, saying he saw “positive things about Hitler… this guy invented the highways, invented the microphone that I use as a musician. You can’t publicly say that this person did anything good, and I’m sick of it.”

"I'm tired of labels, every human being has brought something of value, especially Hitler," he insisted. "We have to stop insulting Nazis all the time. I love Nazis."