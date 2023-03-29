Israel’s biggest popstar, Noa Kirel, opens up about therapy and Eurovision anxiety

Kirel: the Eurovision is an excellent opportunity to unite Israel

Popstar Noa Kirel is this year’s first place winner of the 50 ‘Right and Beautiful’ in Israel. In an interview announcing her win, she opens up about her psychologist and anxiety toward her next big performance at the Eurovision.

Often on the list of 50, despite not yet turning 22, this is her first year in the top spot. Every year she looks for her place on the list, because she is “very ambitious and achievement-oriented.”

In regards to her latest achievement, she doesn't think anyone ever feels 100 percent ‘right and beautiful’ and it’s a process to feel that way, but she's receiving this accolade as an expression of love from the whole country.

“That’s what’s beautiful about music, it can unite people,” she said, and continued, that her next Eurovision performance will be an excellent opportunity to bring Israel together.

Kirel, considered Israel’s biggest popstar, will be representing Israel this year at the Eurovision.

But, it hasn’t fully been digested that she will be appearing on the world stage, and every aspect is scary, “to win or not to win, to take the risks,” but that doesn’t let the stress and fear control her.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90 Israeli singer Noa Kirel at the 2022 ACUM Awards ceremony near Tel Aviv, Israel.

In the interview about her recent award, she opened up about starting therapy two years ago, that there are suitable psychologists for anyone, and that it’s important for everyone. Personally, she fears losing everything and that it’s something she always needs to work on, as well as working on her mental health.

“I don’t feel the stardom everyday, I just work hard everyday,” she says “it keeps me sane.”

In Israeli society, it’s a change of pace, particularly after Israel surpassed the United States in the use of painkilling narcotics, and as millions of teenagers worldwide struggle with mental health that never gets treated. Kirel may serve as an example for others to follow in the growing trend of opening up about mental health.