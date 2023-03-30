Agatha Christie reissued by HarperCollins without antisemitic passages

At the end of the Second World War and the Holocaust, Agatha Christie had authorized her American publisher to delete comments about Jews

Agatha Christie, one of the most famous British novelists of the 20th century, will have her novels republished by HarperCollins in order to remove elements deemed racist.

Passages from the Poirot and Miss Marple detective novels, written between 1920 and 1976, have been reworked in the new editions by the publisher in order to rid them of language and descriptions that the modern public considers offensive, especially those that involve the characters that Christie's protagonists meet outside the United Kingdom.

According to the Telegraph, descriptions of Jewish, black or gypsy characters have been removed from several books. For example, Poirot's description of a character as being "a Jew, of course."

Modifications that seem to have been made according to the will of the author herself. At the end of the Second World War and the Holocaust, Agatha Christie had authorized her American publisher to delete comments about Jews that society then considered controversial.

An editorial phenomenon that seems to be gaining popularity over the past few years, a new trend, is the "sensitivity readers," whose task is to determine if certain passages of a work can be considered "offensive" by communities, and to modify or even delete them accordingly.

Novels by the James Bond author, Ian Flemming, and those by Roald Dahl, who wrote Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, have already suffered this type of "censorship" long after their first edition.