Unpublished chapter of the Bible discovered thanks to UV light

Scientists have discovered a 'hidden chapter' of a Biblical text, almost 1,500 years after it was first written

This is an unusual discovery, to say the least.

According to the British newspaper The Independent, scientists have revealed an unpublished passage of the Biblical text, hidden under three layers of text, in the very heart of the Vatican Library thanks to ultraviolet photography.

The experiment was conducted by researchers including Grigory Kessel from the Austrian Academy of Sciences.

"Until recently, only two manuscripts contained the Old Syriac translation of the gospels," Dr. Kessel said. One of them is in the British Library in London and another was discovered in the Monastery of St. Catherine on Mount Sinai.

The lost section represents one of the first translations of the gospels

The researchers said the newly discovered text is an interpretation of Matthew chapter 12 of the Bible that was originally translated as part of the Old Syriac translations about 1,500 years ago.

To date, it is the only known remnant of the fourth manuscript that attests to the Old Syriac version, offering a "unique gateway" to the first phase of the history of the textual transmission of the Gospels. The text also offers new perspectives on the differences in information contained in the translations.

"With regard to the dating of the Gospel, there is no doubt that it was produced no later than the sixth century," the scientists indicated in their study.

Due to the scarcity of scrolls, about 1,300 years ago, in the region, the pages were often reused, mainly by erasing the earlier biblical text.

"This discovery proves how productive and important the interaction between modern digital technologies and basic research can be when it comes to medieval manuscripts," said Claudia Rapp, director of the Institute for Medieval Research of the Austrian Academy of Sciences.