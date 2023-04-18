The Israeli Hollywood star participated in the 'Zikaron Basalon' event hosted by Meta

Israeli actress Gal Gadot on Tuesday participated in an event commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day, hosted by Meta, in which she and other celebrities hosted a survivor of the genocide.

Gadot, with 100 million followers on Instagram, posted clips of the event, which was organized by the Zikaron Basalon Global social initiative.

Zikaron Basalon Global is the international branch of an Israeli initiative by the same name. The group helps people organize meetings between Holocaust survivors and their descendants as well as anyone who wants to listen and learn about the tragic period. Founded in 2011, millions of people have participated in the events that the organization has helped organize.

In the videos posted by Gadot, the participants sang Leonard Cohen's hymn "Hallelujah" together, and an elderly woman named Celina Biniaz talked to Gadot about how she narrowly escaped death during the Holocaust.

The woman recalled that she told a Nazi guard: "Let me go," and he allowed her to escape. Gadot asked her how old she was and she replied that she was 13.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648394095889358868 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I want you to know that I often thought about this later on as I got older, and that's why I developed this feeling that you can never walk in another person's shoes," Biniaz said.

She asked herself: "If my mother had been there, would I have relied on her to try to save me? You are responsible for yourself and you have to understand what is going on in other people's lives."

"What defining moment saved your life?" Gadot, the Wonder Woman actress, asked. Biniaz replied that her experiences led her to the conclusion that "only love can save the world."

"There are fewer and fewer survivors each Memorial Day, and by 2035, there will be no more survivors to tell their stories. It is our responsibility to continue to share these stories, for ourselves and for the world - to hear, to know, to learn. To never forget," Gadot said in her post.

This was not the first time Gadot used her Instagram account to perpetuate the memory of the Holocaust. Last year, she posted about her grandfather, Avraham Weiss, who was born in Czechoslovakia and was sent to Auschwitz at the age of 13, becoming the only survivor in his family.

In October, Gadot also joined the wave of support shown to Jews by many American stars on social networks after the controversy triggered by the antisemitic remarks of rapper Kanye West.