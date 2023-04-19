Israeli teenage singer wins Golden Buzzer in Canada’s Got Talent

'My parents wanted for me and my brother a better future. It’s a bit nerve-racking waking up from an alarm saying you have to go hide from bombs'

Maya Gamzu, a 14-year-old Israeli singer, sealed her fate last week as one of Canada's Got Talent's top candidates after her performance was met with the sought-after Golden Buzzer, pushing her into the show’s semifinal round.

Gamzu, who lives in Toronto but is originally from Israel, began singing at the age of three. In 2018, her family moved to North America where singing songs in English helped her learn the language and adapt to a new country.

“My parents wanted for me and my brother a better future. It’s a bit nerve-racking waking up from an alarm saying you have to go hide from bombs. We don’t want to live in fear,” Gamzu said before her viral performance.

She recalled how she was introduced to music by her dad, as he would always play his guitar while she would sing along. Leading to now, when her big vocals on Christina Aguilera’s “Something’s Got A Hold On Me” had the judges turning their heads.