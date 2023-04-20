Meet Arthur Langerman, a collector of anti-Semitic artifacts

Meet the diamond dealer who is passionate about tracking down Nazi propaganda artifacts

If you come across an anti-Semitic cartoon, it is unlikely that Arthur Langerman does not already have it in his collection.

The 80-year-old Belgian diamond dealer from Antwerp has an unusual passion: tracking down Nazi propaganda artifacts.

In his 60 years of collecting, he has gone from stamps to Murano vases, then it was comic books, and finally anti-Semitic caricatures. In his collection he has postcards, drawings, posters, brochures, engravings, stickers, children's books, in all languages, with a common theme: the caricature of the Jew.

Langerman Fondation Antisemitic cartoon

In 1961, it was the trial of Adolf Eichmann that opened his eyes to the unspoken facts of the death camps. Arthur Langerman was 19 years old at the time. He lives with the trauma of the Holocaust that took his father's life, while his mother miraculously returned from Auschwitz. "It was terrible to hear about what the Nazis did, how they killed all those people. It made me curious, I wondered: what did the Jews do that was so bad to be murdered in such a horrible way?" he says. With that question, his decades-long quest to track down anti-Semitic images began.

Langerman Foundation Journal with anti-Semitic front pages

One of his earliest objects? A 16th-century painting - showing Simon of Trent. The rumor, violently anti-Semitic, was that this Christian child had been drained of his blood by the Jews to make unleavened bread. In the 19th century, the writings of Edouard Drumont, the accusations against Captain Dreyfus, and the Museum of Horrors came into being. Another era, the same anti-Jewish hatred.

To get his hands on the innumerable proofs of this anti-Semitism, Arthur Langerman scours the markets and auctions and even explores the dark web. He is ready to pay thousands of dollars for the images that are missing from his collection.

Langerman Foundation Antisemitic papers

At first, he stored everything at his home. But then, in 2020, the Arthur Langerman Foundation was born in Berlin. Its goal? To make his unique collection available to the public. "Today, there is more anti-Semitism than ever. I am fighting against that. I hope my collection will educate children and adults as well. When people come and see an anti-Semitic image, they find it horrible. But when they see hundreds of anti-Semitic images on display, they understand that something terrible has happened," he explains.