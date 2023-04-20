The harrowing depiction of the Simpsons family had their ‘Jude’ Stars of David marked over in black and the entire mural scribbled over

A mere few months after the artwork’s debut, and on the wake of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the mural of characters from the "Simpsons" as Auschwitz prisoners appears at an Italian train station was vandalized in an apparent anti-Semitic crime.

The series of striking murals first appeared on the walls of the Holocaust Memorial in Milan, Italy, portraying the world's most famous cartoon family deported to Nazi concentration camps.

Pop artist aleXsandro Palombo created "Track 21 The Simpsons deported to Auschwitz," on a site—now converted to a commemorative museum—where hundreds of Jews were loaded onto livestock wagons headed for the concentration camps of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Mauthausen, Bergen-Belsen, Flossenbürg, Ravensbrück, Fossoli and Bolzano.

“These works are a visual stumble that allows us to see what we no longer see. The most terrible things can become reality and Art has the duty to remember them because it is a powerful antidote against oblivion. The horror of the Jewish genocide must be transmitted without filters to the new generations to protect humanity from other horrors such as the Shoah," declared Palombo.

The first artwork is a portrait of the family before the deportation, in the second one the Simpsons, now prisoners, appear emaciated, skeletal, and wearing the striped uniforms of the concentration camps, deprived of their dignity, and now of their Jewish identification.

A day after the Holocaust Remembrance Day, the second harrowing depiction of the family had their ‘Jude’ Stars of David marked over in black and the entire mural scribbled over. This coincides with a recent study that visibly identifiable Jews are the main victims of anti-Semitic assaults in the West.