Art exhibition on Middle East women opens amid U.S. abortion row

'American women have been complacent. It's easy to look to another region and say, 'We're better off than they are.' But maybe we're all in the same boat'

An art exhibition of work by female artists on women in the Middle East opened in California this weekend, amid a fierce battle over women’s reproductive rights in the United States.

“Women Defining Women in Contemporary Art of the Middle East and Beyond” depicts what curators say are the personal and universal stories of women in Islamic societies, and aims to challenge stereotypes about this part of the world.

“So many people think that all women are the same in Middle Eastern lands – they’re all oppressed, they are invisible, they have horrible lives,” curator Linda Komaroff told AFP. “And it’s not true. It’s like women everywhere, they have a good deal of agency and they act upon it.”

ROBYN BECK / AFP “Disposable Bodies 4 (Shahrazad)” by Palestinian artist Laila Shawa is seen at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in California, the United States.

The exhibits include creations of 42 female artists and come from all over the Middle East and beyond, such as Iran, which has been shaken by anti-regime women-led protests over suppression in the Islamic Republic.

One picture by Iranian photojournalist Newsha Tavakolian shows an Iranian woman in traditional clothes wearing a pair of boxing gloves. Another depicts a woman whose blonde wig is poking out from under her hijab as she blows a bubble of gum.

ROBYN BECK / AFP A visitor looks at “Feud, 2020” by Turkish artist Kezban Arca Batibeki at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in California, the United States.

The exhibition came as the U.S. has been thrown into tumult over the debate on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. Now, the same court is set to wade into the legal battle over an abortion drug.

"Things are kind of going downhill for women in America in terms of our own control over our own bodies," said Komaroff.

"American women have been complacent. It's easy for them to look to another country or another region and say, 'We're better off than they are.' But maybe we're not. Maybe we're all in the same boat together."