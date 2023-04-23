Lionel Richie's daughter who converted to Judaism gets married in France

Her 28-year-old husband Elliot Grainge is Jewish

American model Sofia Richie, daughter of famous singer Lionel Richie, got married this weekend to music producer Elliot Grainge at the luxurious Cap-Eden-Roc hotel in Antibes, France.

Richie, who was raised Christian, recently revealed that she converted to Judaism. Her 28-year-old husband is Jewish.

The couple chose the idyllic setting of the south of France to seal their union surrounded by stars like Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, as well as Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum. 24-year-old Sofia Richie wore a Chanel dress.

Richie and Grainge first met in April 2021, and made their relationship Instagram official the same month. A year later, they got engaged. A source close to the couple told People magazine that the two are "very well matched."