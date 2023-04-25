The African-American singer, nicknamed 'the king of calypso,' was a distinguished figure in the struggle for civil rights

Harry Belafonte, the African-American singer nicknamed "the king of calypso," who was a distinguished figure in the struggle for civil rights, died Tuesday in New York at the age of 96.

Emblematic of his era, he mixed west African, Caribbean, and New York influences to create highly successful music. He was also an actor who became a major civil rights activist and became involved with Martin Luther King.

Born in Harlem on March 1, 1927, to a Jamaican mother and a Martiniquan father, the singer became the spokesman for Caribbean rhythms with "Matilda," "Day-O," "Island in the Sun," "Jamaica Farewell," "Try to Remember," or "Coconut Woman."

Married three times, Belafonte had three daughters and a son from his first two wives.

As a child living in Jamaica, George "Harry" Belafonte discovered calypso - music with west African influences born in the carnivals of Trinidad and Tobago - which would go on to seduce the American public with its exoticism.

Not shying away from controversial topics, Belafonte got into a feud with the heirs of Martin Luther King who criticized his admiration of Hugo Chavez, and he spoke out against the power couple Jay Z and Beyoncé for having "turned their backs on social responsibilities.”

He was the main promoter of the "We Are The World" song in 1985 by 45 American artists raising funds to fight against famine in Ethiopia. In 2014, the Academy awarded him an honorary Oscar because "from the beginning of his career he chose projects highlighting racism and inequality."