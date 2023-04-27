The show has placed itself in the top 10 of the most viewed non-English-speaking series in the world.

A new TV series, centered on an ultra-orthodox Jewish family of diamond dealers from the city of Antwerp in Belgium, has just dropped on Netflix.

"Rough Diamonds," jointly produced by Israeli company Keshet and Belgium's De Mensen, follows the Wolfson family, whose company is on the verge of bankruptcy and under the control of the Albanian mafia.

When their youngest son commits suicide, his brother Noah, who turned his back on religion fifteen years earlier to start a new life in the world of organized crime in London, returns to his hometown to try to save the family business and protect the legacy and honor of the family. He will first have to settle his conflicts with his father who has disowned him and reconnect with his brothers and sisters.

The show, shot in Flemish, Yiddish, English and French, was created by the Israelis Rotem Shamir and Yuval Yefet, co-creators of the successful Israeli series "Fauda." The cast of the series includes Jewish and non-Jewish actors. The main character, Noah Wolfson, is played by Kevin Janssens, a non-Jewish Belgian actor of Flemish language. His siblings Eli and Adina are also played by Belgian actors.

The actors had to learn Yiddish and received lessons in Hasidic culture. "It was very important for us to respect all the details, because this way of life has so many rules," explained the Belgian producer Pieter Van Huyck to the Jewish Chronicle.

"Coaching guides have been written for the actors so that they can learn not only the language, but also how to integrate it into their physical behavior - what to touch, what not to touch, how to pray, how to put on your hat...," he continued.

Just released on Netflix, the series has placed itself in the top 10 of the most viewed non-English-speaking series in the world. The show is currently first in Belgium and sixth in France.