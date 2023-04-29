MET Gala: What surprises are in store for this year's extravaganza?

Will Anna Wintour be wearing anything other than Chanel (or Prada)? Will Choupette Lagerfeld be part of it? There's not long left to wait until we find out!

"I don't like retrospectives" said the Kaiser of fashion, who hated nostalgia and, according to him, only focused on the present. It's not happening.

Even if it is likely that Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, would not have kept any grudge against his great friend Anna Wintour, who wanted to honor him during the annual mass with the most expensive invitation card that is: bringing together all the planet's most prominent celebrities.

The next exhibition of the Costume Institute of the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York will be dedicated to the great German designer, who died in 2019. But beware, do not call it a retrospective!

Vanessa Friedman, the ever-informed fashion reporter from The New York Times, has already caught wind of the details and preparations.

"I'd call it a trial run," Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, had told her, adding that Mr. Lagerfeld's contributions to fashion were "unprecedented." Not only because of his 65-year career and the breadth and diversity of his work, but because the model he created to transform a heritage house when he took over Chanel has become a model for the fashion industry.

Titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," after Hogarth's theory of aesthetics described in his 1753 book "The Analysis of Beauty," the exhibition will focus on the relationship between Lagerfeld's sketches and his finished products throughout his career; how his ideas went from two to three dimensions.

Bolton said the idea for the exhibition came to him almost immediately after Lagerfeld's death and the museum quickly approved. Originally scheduled for 2022, it was pushed back a year because of the pandemic.

About 150 pieces from the five heritage houses shaped by Lagerfeld - Balmain (which he joined after winning the Woolmark Prize in 1954), Patou, Chloé, Fendi and Chanel - and his own brand will be featured." A grandiloquent setting that will undoubtedly be befitting of the late fashion icon Kaiser.

Will Anna Wintour be wearing anything other than Chanel (or Prada)? Will Choupette Lagerfeld be part of it? There's not long left to wait until we find out!