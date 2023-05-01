A unique gathering is held once every five years in Haifa, Israel

Nearly 1,300 delegates representing 176 Countries arrived for the 13th World Congress of Baha'is that is held from April 29 to May 3 in Israel.

This unique gathering takes place once every five years in the northern port city of Haifa, the administrative and spiritual center of the Baha'i International Community. The first gathering took place 60 years ago in 1963.

Representatives from around the world, from Albania to Zambia, will elect the world governing body of the Baha'i Faith, the nine members of the Universal House of Justice. All representatives have a period of spiritual preparation before participating in the conference. This includes time for prayer and meditation at the holy shrines in Acre and Haifa, as well as visiting historic Baha'i holy sites.

Earlier on Saturday, on the first day of the conference, the votes for representatives were cast. As with the election procedures of all Baha'i institutions, the election of the Universal House of Justice is devoid of any system of candidacy, electioneering, campaigning, or propaganda, and is conducted by vote by secret ballot, the organizers noted.

The total number of ballots cast, including absentee ballots, surpassed 1590. In her opening remarks, Holly Woodard, a Member of the International Teaching Centre who chaired the proceedings, highlighted the significance of this gathering, stating that it marked “the highest number of Assemblies ever represented and the largest gathering of participants at an International Convention.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1652420362196459523 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Subsequently, the representatives participate in consultative sessions on topics generally related to the development of the Baha'i Faith and the contributions of the Baha'i communities to the progress of their communities.

At the start of the Convention, the Bahá’ís in Iran, who for several decades have been prevented from forming Bahá’í institutions and therefore electing representatives, were remembered by the participants, and their absence was poignantly marked by a beautiful arrangement of 95 red roses.

Adherents of the Baha'i faith are seen as "spies" and heretics by the Iranian regime, who see the group’s historic headquarters location in Haifa as alleged ties to Israel. Human rights groups say the minority suffer from a long campaign of state-sponsored abuse. Such as an entity controlled by Tehran’s leadership confiscating Baha’i-owned properties in Iran.

Due to the convening of the Baha'i World Congress, the Baha'i Holy Gardens in Haifa were closed and will reopen on May 5, 2023, the organizers warned.