Hollywood film, TV writers strike over low pay as industry shifts to streaming

Hollywood was sent into turmoil on Tuesday after thousands of film and television writers heeded union negotiators' call to strike and head to picket lines, as the industry wrestles with the shift to streaming.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said it unanimously supported its first work stoppage in 15 years after failing to reach an agreement for higher pay from studios such as Disney and Netflix.

"The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce," said the WGA, which represents roughly 11,500 writers.

The last WGA strike in 2007 and 2008 lasted 100 days and cost the California economy an estimated $2.1 billion as productions shut down and out-of-work writers, actors, and producers cut back spending.

Writers say they have suffered in the streaming TV boom with shorter seasons and smaller residual payments. Artificial intelligence is another issue at the bargaining table, of which the WGA wants safeguards to prevent studios from using to generate new scripts from writers’ previous work.

For TV viewers, the strike's first impact will be seen on late-night talk shows such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live" which count on teams of writers to pen topical jokes for programs recorded on the day they are broadcast. Those shows are expected to immediately start airing re-runs.

The strike hits Hollywood studios at a difficult time, as conglomerates are under pressure from Wall Street to make their streaming services profitable after pumping billions of dollars into programming to attract subscribers.

The rise of streaming has led to declining television ad revenue, as traditional TV audiences shrink and advertisers go elsewhere. The threat of a recession in the world's biggest economy also looms.