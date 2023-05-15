Jewish matchmaking offers a refreshing look that plays down the difficulties of dating in 2023

Meet the great love. The famous Holy Grail, his/her bashert (the Yiddish term that usually translates as “soulmate”). At a time when the very notion of the couple is being deconstructed, it is this vast subject of romantic encounter, universal if ever there was one, that Jewish matchmaking is tackling.

Recently released on Netflix, the series is the Jewish version of Indian matchmaking, which was hugely successful on the platform and focused on dating in India and the United States. Beneath its air of superficial reality TV, “Jewish matchmaking” offers a refreshing look that plays down the difficulties of dating in 2023.

It also offers a window on the ancestral Jewish tradition of shidduch (a dating system in which Jewish singles are introduced to each other in Orthodox Jewish communities, with the goal of marriage), which finds relevant echoes in modernity.

First there is Aleeza, the dating coach. Aleeza Ben Shalom, the soul and the heart of these eight episodes. Empathetic, funny, intelligent, caring, Aleeza's mission is to coach a whole range of people looking for a soul mate and above all to put them in contact with other single people corresponding to their expectations.

Ori, 30, an Israeli-American, who still lives with her mother (who is very-very present in his life choices, to go after the cliché). Dani, a young bachelorette from Miami (who has an Instagram account dedicated solely to her eyebrows. Yes.). Harmonie, in her 40s, who hasn't settled down yet and who dreams of having a child.

A diverse cast and very different socio-educational profiles, navigating between several American states and Israel. The series also has the merit of offering a rather diversified representation of Judaism, with liberals, Orthodox, “flexidoxes” or even very-very Orthodox participants. Aleeza Ben Shalom, of Orthodox obedience herself, is also very benevolent and inclusive; respectful of individual differences of her clients.

“Date ‘em till you hate them”

In her book "Why love hurts, the romantic experience in modernity," the essential Franco-Israeli sociologist Eva Illouz evoked the difficulty of romantic encounters in the era of the commodification of love: “How do you know if this person is and will remain the right one? One of the most fruitful ways of understanding the transformation of love in modern times is through the notion of choice. It is not only because to love is to distinguish one person among others (…) it is also because to love someone today is to be constantly confronted with choices.”

The choice, now infinite thanks in particular to dating applications, to find someone else. The fear of committing. This is precisely where Aleeza, with her experience in love coaching, does not hesitate to advise her “students”, sharing all that the wisdom of the Jewish tradition can bring them in the conception of what a lasting romantic encounter can be.

When there is doubt, there is no doubt. “Date ‘em till you hate them”, she tells her clients. Basically, as long as we are not sure that we do not know if it is “yes” or “no”, we must persevere. This is one of Aleeza's sound advice.

The series also popularizes, without being too didactic, important concepts of Judaism such as tikkun olam or chomer negiah (respectively the “repair of the world” and the rule for certain Orthodox Jews not to have physical contact with any member of the opposite sex apart from their husband/wife).

Not trying to be exhaustive, Jewish matchmaking is a good example of smart, well-crafted entertainment. Notice to all single Jews in their late thirties (and others): your mother will (very) soon tell you about it in a conversation.