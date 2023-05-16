Cannes Festival opens with unsettled Hollywood drama and local French protests

The director, Maïwenn, gave the lead role of Louis XV in 'Jeanne du Barry' to the Hollywood star, despite concerns of his 'image'

The Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday, with the grand return of Johnny Depp. The actor portrayed King Louis XV in the opening film about a monarch that fell in love with a prostitute. But Depp’s own court troubles were still center stage.

Maïwenn Le Besco, director of the film "Jeanne du Barry" that opened the festival, gave Depp the leading male role, while, in addition to directing, Maïwenn, who goes by a single name, also plays the main female role.

"The film was shot last summer and he was coming out of his second trial," Maiwenn, a French star, admitted to AFP her concerns about the impact of Depp’s legal woes. "I had a lot of worries. I was wondering: 'what will his image become?'" she said.

Meanwhile, in France, she faces her own controversies. Edwy Plenel, a French journalist, accused Maiwenn of “of approaching him in a restaurant, grabbing him by the hair and spitting in his face,” and filed a criminal complaint against her in March.

"I am interested in Depp the actor,” said the festival organizer, Thierry Fremaux, and added that he was “not interested” in the trial. Instead, he remarked, "I have only one conduct in life, the freedom to think, to speak, to act within the framework of the law.” He also said that Depp’s French performance in the film was “extraordinary.”

The festival on the French Riviera is scheduled to run until May 27, and include a hot line-up of premieres, as well as an honorary awarding of the Palme d'Or to Michael Douglas. But Hollywood drama isn’t the only topic of burning concern.

Roughly a thousand police and security guards were on site, due to potential protests linked to President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular pension reforms. A local union even threatened to cut the festival’s power.