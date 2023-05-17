Holocaust-related items go up for online auction from New York

Nazi memorabilia, like propaganda posters and military uniforms, were also for sale, with starting prices of $10

An “estate liquidation auction” in Brooklyn, New York, put Holocaust-related items online for sale. Nazi pieces will also be on sale by Antique Arena, including propaganda posters, military uniforms and medals.

Sotheby’s, Christie’s, eBay, and other large institutions do not allow the sale of Nazi memorabilia, but it is not illegal and many smaller auction houses made it a common practice within the United States. Half of military pieces sold at auction are estimated to be related to the Nazi period of history, although much less of the items are related to the Holocaust.

Antique Arena frequently sold Nazi items, like the hat of an SS officer for $2,300 or a kitchen utensil claimed to be made for Hitler’s wife that fetched only $480. The upcoming auction on Saturday listed most of the items with starting bids of $10 and estimated final sales between $100 and $150.

Ghetto police armbands, yellow “Jude” badges that Jews were forced to wear by the Nazis, and a canister of Zyklon B, a poisonous gas used to kill concentration camp inmates during the Holocaust, were among the items put up for the latest sale.

Museums typically exhibit such objects in order to connect the personal stories, as a bridge from what happened in the past to the future society. However, it’s unclear who owned the collection being sold and what was the intention of collecting such items.

A recent report found a sharp increase of anti-Semitic incidents in 2022. Large organizations like the United Nations suffer from it, often without any action to confront it, even when Nazis get glorified.

Holocaust awareness is also a growing problem, such as an example from the Netherlands that saw 53 percent of respondents not knowing that it took place in their country. More alarmingly, 23 percent of Dutch youth thought of it as a myth or “greatly exaggerated.”